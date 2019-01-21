$23M redevelopment project proposed in Mankato in doubt

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — The future of one of the biggest redevelopment proposals in Mankato history is uncertain because of questions about financing.

The Southern Minnesota Housing Partnership proposed a $23 million project to transform 5 acres of city-owned property near downtown into affordable housing, a day care and preschool building, supportive housing and park-like green space.

The City Council chose the proposal over two others last year because it addressed a shortage of working-class apartments, child care slots and housing with support services for families at risk of homelessness.

"Here's where we have a need, and we need to address it," Council President Mike Laven said at the time.

He said the project to transform the former Public Works Department site also would add "vibrancy" to a parkway the city created through a former industrial area more than a decade ago to revitalize the area just southwest of Mankato's city center.

However, a critical piece of financing fell through last fall when the project failed to earn federal tax credits aimed at promoting construction of affordable housing, The Free Press of Mankato reported. It's doubtful that the project can proceed without the credits, according to City Manager Pat Hentges.

"We'll either have to extend (the proof-of-financing deadline) or start over," he said.

City officials and the project developer are meeting this week.

"After meeting with them, we'll have a clearer picture," Community Development Director Paul Vogel said.

___

Information from: The Free Press, http://www.mankatofreepress.com