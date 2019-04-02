2nd Democratic presidential debates July 30-31 in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — The second Democratic presidential debates will be held July 30 and 31 in Detroit.

The Democratic National Committee announced the location Tuesday. It will be broadcast live on CNN.

Candidates will be assigned randomly to one of the two stages. Each night's debate will have up to 10 candidates who meet certain fundraising and polling thresholds. Additional details such as the venue and moderators will be announced later.

DNC Chair Tom Perez says, "Detroit embodies the values and character of the Democratic Party. It's a city of grit and determination. ... With its diversity, its storied history, and its proud ties to the labor movement, Detroit is the perfect place for our party's second debate."

The first debate will be held June 26 and 27 in Miami.