2nd covered bridge damaged this week in Vermont

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (AP) — A second covered bridge in Vermont has been damaged by a vehicle this week.

Police say the Lincoln Covered Bridge in West Woodstock has been closed after a truck hauling a trailer damaged the interior of the structure on Wednesday.

The Valley News reports the trailer carrying equipment exceeded the historic bridge's height limits and damaged the interior of the structure.

Police Sgt. Joe Swanson says the driver pulled over immediately after hitting the bridge and called police. He says the bridge must be repaired before it can be used again. Swanson expects the bridge to be closed for several months.

A covered bridge was also closed this week in Lyndon after police say a delivery truck caused significant damage to the structure.

___

Information from: Lebanon Valley News, http://www.vnews.com