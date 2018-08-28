2nd measles case reported in Hennepin County

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say a second measles case is reported in Hennepin County.

Officials said Tuesday an earlier case of measles reported in Hennepin County has not spread to others. But another unrelated measles case popped up in the county last week.

The Star Tribune reports both cases involve an unvaccinated child who had traveled to Minnesota from Africa.

Minnesota health officials are concerned because measles is surging across the globe. Although the case from early August was contained — and few people apparently have been exposed to the new case — officials say the increasing infections worldwide have the potential to spark an outbreak in the U.S.

Last year, Minnesota reported its largest measles outbreak since 1990, with 75 cases confirmed between April and August 2017.