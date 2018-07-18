3 Albuquerque jail inmates are sickened, taken to a hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say three jail inmates in Albuquerque have been taken to a hospital after being sickened by an unknown substance.

Bernalillo County officials say six inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center complained of being sick around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The jail's medical contractor determined at least one of the inmates needed to be transported to University of New Mexico Hospital by ambulance.

County officials say three inmates were transported to the hospital and their conditions are not immediately known but their ailments aren't considered life-threatening.

The housing area where the incident occurred has been evacuated and an investigation into the incident is being conducted by jail staff and the county Sheriff's Office.