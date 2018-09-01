3 beaches closed for the start of Labor Day weekend

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state says three beaches are closed for the start of the long Labor Day weekend.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection issued a water quality report Saturday morning.

It says Kettletown beach in Southbury and Indian Well beach in Shelton are closed due to cyanobacteria. Commonly known as blue-green algae, cyanobacteria produce toxins that can cause headaches, fever, pains and nausea. It can be fatal for fish and dogs.

Wharton Brook in Wallingford is closed due to storm damage.

The department says all other beaches remain open for the holiday weekend.

It says the water quality report is the final report of the 2018 beach season.