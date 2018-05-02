3 charged in debit card scheme









Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 Bright Mensah Bright Mensah Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 2 of 3 Henry Olubi Henry Olubi Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 3 of 3 Justin Wright Justin Wright Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo 3 charged in debit card scheme 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — Three New York men who police allege attempted to get fraudulent debit cards are in custody.

The arrests came April 26, when police said Justin Wright, 27, went into TD Bank at 55 Post Road and tried to get a debit card using a fake ID. The ID had the information of a bank customer, with Wright’s photo. The bank teller asked Wright for the Social Security number associated with the account and he had to read it off of his phone. She then stepped away to call police.

Wright was stopped by police as he was leaving the bank, and when told the bank employee’s version of events, he allegedly admitted to attempting the fraudulent transaction. According to police, Wright said he was working for two friends who provided him with fraudulent documents and paid him $300 to go into banks and get debit cards for legitimate accounts.

Another officer spotted a white Mercedes like the one driven by Wright’s accomplices, leaving the Bertucci’s parking lot, across the street from TD Bank. The car was stopped and the driver, Henry Olubi, and his passenger, Bright Mensah, told officers they were on their way from New York City to Binghamton University, which is also in New York. They were stopping to eat, they told police, but had not yet done so. However, police said there were food containers in the car. Both were taking into custody. Inside the car, officers found a backpack with bank receipts, checks and debit cards, all bearing other peoples’ names. Inside the glove box was a stack of debit cards and four fraudulent ID cards, The ID cards each had different identifying information and Wright’s photograph.

All three suspects were taken to police headquarters, and during processing, police found another debit card in Olubi’s sock. Mensah told police he was just a “middle man,” who bought the false IDS and was present during the transactions.

Wright, Olubi, 24, and Mensah, 24, were each charged with 16 counts of first-degree forgery, 14 counts of unlawful reproduction of a credit card, five counts of criminal impersonation, and five counts of conspiracy to commit second-degree ID theft.

Mensah was held in lieu of $25,000 bond, while Wright and Olubi were each held in lieu of $50,000. They were arraigned in state Superior Court in Stamford on April 27.