3 children unaccounted for after house fire in central NY

HERKIMER, N.Y. (AP) — Three children are unaccounted for after a morning house fire in central New York.

Fire officials in Herkimer tell WKTV that two adults awakened by smoke detectors tried to get to the three children in the home, but were unsuccessful. The adults exited the home and then attempted to go back in, but weren't able to reach the children.

Officials say the children ranged in age from 1 to 8 years old.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.