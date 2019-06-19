3 cougar sightings reported by residents in Oregon county

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Residents have reported seeing cougars within city boundaries in an Oregon county.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that the animals were reported three times this month in communities in Hood River County.

The county sheriff's office and Hood River Police Department received reports of cougars in Hood River, Cascade Locks and Post Canyon.

Police have notified the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Authorities say police only saw a cougar once and could not determine if the reports by residents involved three different animals.

Police say the residents in the county east of Portland did not report that the animals appeared injured or acted in a threatening way.

A sheriff's deputy says cougars may move closer to cities in search of water as changing weather dries the area.

