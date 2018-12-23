3 deer taken in gun season test positive for chronic wasting

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota wildlife officials say three deer taken during the 2018 gun season have tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

State Game and Fish Department wildlife veterinarian Charlie Bahnson says two of the infected deer were found in unit 3F2 in southwestern North Dakota, along the South Dakota border, and another was found in Divide County.

Bahnson says the Divide County case was not surprising because chronic wasting disease was found in Saskatchewan last spring. He says wildlife officials are taking measures to limit the spread within the county.

Since 2009, all 14 positive cases were from unit 3F2, which includes parts of Sioux, Grant, Morton, Hettinger and Adams counties.

Chronic wasting disease is transmitted by contact with an infected animal's saliva, blood, urine and other fluids or tissues.