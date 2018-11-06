3 dolphins rescued in Cape Cod

BREWSTER, Mass. (AP) — Three dolphins that were stranded in Cape Cod have been rescued.

The Cape Cod Times reports the dolphins were found Sunday at Mayo Beach in Wellfleet, near Commercial Street in Provincetown and Ellis Landing in Brewster.

International Fund for Animal Welfare spokeswoman Nicole Fox says their Yarmouth location treated all the dolphins and released them at Scusset Beach in Bourne.

Fox says anyone who finds a stranded dolphin, seal or whale should call the organization's hotline at 508-743-9548.

She says bystanders should keep a safe distance, minimize noise and keep animals away while waiting for professional guidance.

