3 high school students killed in western Indiana crash

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Three teenagers have been killed in a single-car crash along a western Indiana road.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom says the crash occurred just before 2 p.m. Friday after the driver apparently lost control of the car, left the roadway and struck a tree.

He said the driver and two passengers were killed instantly. Their names were not immediately released. Autopsies are scheduled for Saturday.

North Central High School Principal Monty Kirk told the (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star in an email Friday that the teens were students at the Farmersburg school. The crash occurred east of the school. Farmersburg is south of Terre Haute.

Kirk said the school plans to hold a vigil to remember the students.