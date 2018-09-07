https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/3-killed-in-fiery-crash-that-shut-down-LA-area-13213752.php
3 killed in fiery crash that shut down LA-area highway
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been killed in a fiery two-car crash that shut down a highway in inland Southern California.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Office is investigating the collision Friday afternoon on State Route 74 in Lake Elsinore.
Witnesses tell KABC-TV that one car caught fire, but firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames.
All three victims died at the scene about 70 miles (112 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.
