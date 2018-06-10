https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/3-members-of-same-family-found-dead-in-suburban-12982583.php
3 members of same family found dead in suburban Chicago
Published 2:40 pm, Sunday, June 10, 2018
DARIEN, Ill. (AP) — Police in west suburban Chicago says three members of the same family have been found dead in a home.
The Darien Police Department says officers responding to a call about shots fired found the three about 1 a.m. Sunday.
Their names and how they died haven't been released.
Police Cmdr. Gerald Piccoli says there's no threat to the community about 15 miles west of Chicago.
