3 new state representatives sworn in to Pennsylvania House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Three new members took seats Tuesday in the Pennsylvania House after winning special elections that kept the chamber's partisan balance at 121 Republicans and 82 Democrats.

Two Republicans and a Democrat were sworn in three weeks after being elected to fill vacancies created when their predecessors left the Legislature for other positions.

Republican Rep. Tim O'Neal , the human resources director for a construction company, took the seat held most recently by Democrat Brandon Neuman, now an elected Washington County judge.

In a Tioga County district, Rep. Clint Owlett succeeded Matt Baker, a fellow Republican who is now a federal Health and Human Services Department official. Owlett started a construction and decorative concrete company in 2012.

The third newcomer is Democratic Rep. Helen Tai , who won a narrow race to flip a Bucks County seat that had belonged to Republican Scott Petri. Petri now heads the Philadelphia Parking Authority. The founder of a business consulting firm, operator of a martial arts studio and until recently a township supervisor, she is the 42nd woman in the 203-seat House.