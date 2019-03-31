3 people found dead after traffic collision near St. Paul

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Marion County Sheriff's officials say three people have been found dead following a traffic collision near St. Paul.

KOIN reports the deceased were found Saturday afternoon at the crash site on McKay Road near Highway 219.

Authorities say investigators determined the crash occurred when a westbound pickup truck left the roadway, hitting an oncoming van when it got back on the road. Speed is believed to have contributed to the crash.

Two of the deceased were found in the truck and the third was found in the van.

Authorities say no survivors were found.

Information from: KOIN-TV, http://www.koin.com/