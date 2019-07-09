https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/3-suffer-minor-injuries-in-small-plane-crash-on-14080811.php
3 suffer minor injuries in small plane crash on Oregon coast
SOUTH BEACH STATE PARK, Ore. (AP) — Police say a pilot and two passengers suffered minor injuries when their small plane crashed on an Oregon coast beach.
Oregon State Police say the plane crashed at about 5:10 p.m. Monday south of Depoe Bay near South Beach State Park.
The pilot and passengers were taken to a local hospital.
Police are investigating.
No further information was immediately released.
