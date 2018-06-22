3 women killed in vehicle collision in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say three elderly women have died after their car collided with another vehicle.

Authorities say the crash happened Thursday morning as an 85-year-old woman was trying to make a turn and her Mercedes-Benz was struck by another car.

Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told the Albuquerque Journal that investigators believe the woman failed to yield the right of way.

Her two passengers, 82-year-old Marie Roark and 89-year-old Peggy Jojola, died at the scene.

The woman was initially transported to a hospital in stable condition but later succumbed to her injuries. Her identity has not been released.

The driver of the other car suffered minor injuries.

Police say neither alcohol nor speed was a contributing factor.

