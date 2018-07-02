32-year-old man drowns in quarry in eastern Missouri

OLD APPLETON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 32-year-old man has drowned in a quarry in eastern Missouri.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post that the man's body was found Sunday afternoon in the quarry near the village of Old Appleton, which is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) south of St. Louis. The department says the man jumped from cliffs into the water and didn't resurface.

The department said the man was from the St. Louis area, but his name wasn't immediately released, pending notification of relatives.