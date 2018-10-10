3rd accidental inmate release in 3 months prompts review

SEATTLE (AP) — After a third inmate in three months was accidentally released from jail, King County Executive Dow Constantine says he has appointed an outside investigator to review the county's inmate-release policies at facilities in Seattle and Kent.

The Seattle Times reports the latest incident involved what jail officials called the "inadvertent release" of Marc-Eugene Larson.

He is accused of shooting two men and had been jailed since February on two counts of assault.

Court and jail records say after a week of freedom, Larson was re-arrested Monday jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Spokesman Alex Fryer says the review will include examining how court documents are processed and release procedures followed by the commitment officer, the release officer and sergeant that oversees the process.

The investigator will also provide recommendations on best practices for inmate processing and release.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com