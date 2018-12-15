3rd fighter squadron at Hill AFB begins to receive F-35As

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (AP) — The 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base in northern Utah is starting to fill up its planned roster of F-35A fighters.

Base officials said the wing's 421st Fighter Squadron on Wednesday received its first two F-35As and that the wing is scheduled to have a full complement of 78 aircraft by the end of 2019.

The wing's other two fighter squadrons have been loaning F-35As to the 421st so its personnel could prepare to maintain and launch the aircraft.

The Air Force's first operational F-35As landed at Hill in October 2015.