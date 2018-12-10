4 US House reps seek federal probe of NY agency for disabled

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Four members of Congress from New York are asking the federal Department of Justice to investigate a state agency in charge of protecting disabled people from abuse and neglect.

Republican U.S. representatives Lee Zeldin, Peter King, Elise Stefanik and Tom Reed made their formal request Monday in a letter sent to the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division.

The four federal lawmakers cited concerns that the state's Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs doesn't adequately investigate or prosecute mistreatment.

The Associated Press and other outlets have published articles in recent years revealing abuse and neglect in state institutions and highlighting the state's secretive policy of investigating such cases.

In a statement, the Justice Center said the representatives' letter is inaccurate and "shamefully" politicizes the agency's work.