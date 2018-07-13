4 family members arrested following domestic dispute





DARIEN — A domestic dispute involving assault, alcohol and a broken Adirondack chair resulted in the arrest of four members of a Darien family.

Police were dispatched to the pier at Norton Bay on June 30 on a report of a man screaming obscenities and throwing items. Upon arrival, they located the male, identified as Charles Daley, 18, sitting on a cooler behind a concession stand on the pier.

Daley allegedly said he was yelling at the end of the pier earlier, and initially refused to give his home address and name. Police also noticed a bloody scrape across the knuckles of his left hand. When asked about it, Daley said he was angry and punched a rock, police said.

As he spoke, police said Daley became increasingly agitated and yelled obscenities at the officers. Officers also noted Daley’s speech was slurred and an odor of alcohol coming from him while speaking.

Daley then allegedly admitted to striking someone in the face, after which he walked out of a house and to the pier. After several attempts to gain information about the assault, officers placed him under arrest. Darien EMS was called to the scene to evaluate the injury to Daley’s hand, but he refused medical attention at the scene, according to police.

Following the arrest, an officer went to the home of the complainant, who said they saw Daley break an Adirondack-style chair on the pier. The officer checked the pier and found the damaged chair, according to police.

Once at headquarters, Daley gave his home address as being on Waverly Road, and later intentionally began urinating on the floor while in the booking area, police said.

At 2:30 a.m., Daley was transported to the hospital by Darien EMS for evaluation of his hand. He was treated and returned to the police department.

At Daley’s home, officers spoke with Christopher Daley, 49, about the altercation between Charles and another person in the home, 21-year-old John Daley. According to police, both Christopher and John showed signs of intoxication.

Initially, John said he had been drinking with Charles on the Norton Bay pier and Charles struck him in the face and knocked him unconscious, police said. Later while speaking with the officers, John changed his story and said he was never hit by Charles.

Christopher said he would watch over John for the evening, according to police. While walking back to their patrol vehicles, officers heard a commotion coming from the area Christopher and John had been. Upon returning, officers observed John and a juvenile suspect assaulting Christopher. John and the juvenile suspect were repeatedly striking Christopher in the back of the head, police said. Officers were able to separate the three individuals.

According to police, Christopher said when the officers departed he was escorting John back into the residence and an argument ensued. Christopher then struck John in the face with an open hand. In response to this, John and the juvenile suspect began attacking him.

Charles and John were both charged with third-degree assault, interfering with an officer and breach of peace. They were released after each posted $2,500 bond. Christopher was issued a misdemeanor summons for breach of peace for his part in the altercation, and the juvenile received a juvenile court summons. The Daleys were scheduled to appear in court on July 2.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com. 203-842-2568