4 finalists submitted to replace Nebraska judge who died
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A state nominating commission has submitted four finalists to Gov. Pete Ricketts to replace a Nebraska district court judge who died.
The finalists announced Monday are seeking to replace the late Douglas County District Judge Mark Ashford, who died Aug. 1 after suffering a stroke.
The finalists are Patrick R. Guinan, Thomas K. Harmon, James M. Masteller and Andrew J. Wilson, all of Omaha. Guinan and Wilson are private practice attorneys. Harmon is a county judge, and Masteller is a prosecutor in the Douglas County attorney's office.
The 66-year-old Ashford was the brother of former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford, of Omaha.
The finalist who is chosen will serve in the Fourth Judicial District, which is Douglas County.
