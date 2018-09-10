4 injured after bus crashes into building in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials say a bus driver is in critical condition after the bus he was driving crossed a center divider and crashed Monday into a tree and building in San Francisco.

Three passengers had minor injuries.

San Francisco Police Dept. Lt. Amy Hurwitz says the driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three passengers had minor injuries when the bus traveling on Lombard Street crashed into a dry-cleaning store.

Paul Rose, a spokesman with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, says the unidentified driver has been with the agency for 38 years.

The crash occurred about a mile from a curvy and scenic section of Lombard Street that is one of San Francisco's most popular tourist sites.

Authorities have not released a cause in the crash.