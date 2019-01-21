4 injured but expected to be OK in small plane crash

MENOMINEE, Wis. (AP) — Four people were injured in the weekend crash of a small plane in Menominee County, but all four are expected to survive.

They were traveling from the Waupaca area to Iron Mountain, Michigan, on Saturday morning when their single-engine plane went down near a county highway. The pilot and one passenger were taken to an area hospital.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately determined.