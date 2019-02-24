https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/4-injured-when-sanitation-truck-overturns-in-13640062.php
4 injured when sanitation truck overturns in Queens
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's Fire Department says four people were injured when a sanitation truck overturned.
WABC-TV reports that the truck overturned after hitting an overpass in Queens shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
Officials say one person is hospitalized in serious condition and tree others suffered minor injuries.
The damage to the truck is not known. Police are investigating the accident.
