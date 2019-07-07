4 people shot in parking lot outside New Mexico nightclub

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Four people have been shot outside a nightclub in New Mexico.

News organizations reported that all four people were transported to hospitals after the shooting in an Albuquerque parking lot around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately reported.

Police say they responded to a report of shots fired in the lot adjacent to Lotus Night Club Downtown.

Authorities say three individuals were taken into custody for questioning, but no arrests were made due to conflicting reports and insufficient evidence.

Police say they sealed a vehicle at the scene that had "visible firearms."

Authorities say the investigation is continuing.