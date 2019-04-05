4-year-old girl, father dead in Indiana kayaking accident

CHANDLER, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old girl and her father have died in an apparent kayaking accident in southwestern Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Vivian Varner and 33-year-old Joshua Varner of Newburgh were kayaking Thursday evening at Blue Grass Fish and Wildlife Area. A family member called 911 when they didn't return as expected and they were found floating in the water.

The DNR says Joshua Varner was pronounced dead at the scene in Warrick County while Vivian was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

A kayak belonging to them was found capsized in the water. The DNR says they weren't wearing life jackets and it's not immediately known what caused the kayak to capsize.

The deaths are under investigation.