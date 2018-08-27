408 North Dakota swan hunting licenses still available

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's Game and Fish Department says 408 swan hunting licenses remain after the recent license lottery.

Beginning Sept. 4, all remaining licenses will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Only hunters who do not have a swan license for the 2018 season can apply.

The statewide tundra swan hunting season is Sep. 29 through Dec. 30.