https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/5-rescued-after-vehicle-crashes-in-Angeles-13661107.php
5 rescued after vehicle crashes in Angeles National Forest
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County firefighters have rescued five men after their vehicle went off a forest cliff.
KABC-TV reports the accident was discovered early Monday in Angeles National Forest above La Canada Flintridge.
One of the victims had a serious injury and was flown by helicopter to a hospital.
___
Information from: KABC-TV, http://abclocal.go.com/kabc/
View Comments