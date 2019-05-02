5 sick, injured puppies dumped on side of New Jersey road

VINELAND, N.J. (AP) — Five sick and injured puppies found dumped on the side of the road in New Jersey are recovering at an animal shelter.

Officials from the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter say the puppies found in Vineland were mistreated and possibly confined in a space that was too small for them to grow normally.

The puppies, believed to be 6-month old Cane Corso mixers, are underweight and have swollen limbs, wounds and a skin condition caused by parasitic mites.

The puppies will be put up for adoption once their condition is cleared by a veterinarian.