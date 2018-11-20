5 teens escape immigration facility after guards assaulted

File photo of handcuffs on table. Close up of metal handcuffs File photo of handcuffs on table. Close up of metal handcuffs Photo: Rafe Swan / Getty Image Photo: Rafe Swan / Getty Image Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close 5 teens escape immigration facility after guards assaulted 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FIFE, Wash. (AP) — Court records say five boys at an immigration detention center in Fife escaped earlier this year after two of them assaulted guards and stole a key.

The News Tribune reports the breakout happened at the Selma Carson Home, a 23-bed medium-security facility that houses boys in the country alone and going through federal immigration proceedings.

The boys remain at large following their June 17 escape. Two were charged at the time as juveniles, but their cases moved to adult court when they turned 18.

Charging papers say a 17-year-old called a guard that day and sprayed the woman in the face with a fire extinguisher. Simultaneously, another 17-year-old sprayed another guard with a fire extinguisher.

Documents say one of the teens grabbed a key card locked on a guard's wrist and yanked until the chord broke. They then used the key to escape.

___

Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com