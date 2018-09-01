5-year-old hit by car after waking up, wandering out of home

Photo: Edward McCain/Getty Images

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old Lake Stevens boy was struck by a car after he woke up late at night, unlocked the door and wandered out of his home.

The Daily Herald newspaper reports that the boy was in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center after being hit on U.S. 2 shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday.

Lake Stevens Police Cmdr. Jeffrey Beazizo says video from a camera at the boy's home showed what happened. The boy's mother had put him to bed and then gone to bed herself.

Authorities said the boy walked a short distance to the highway. He was conscious and alert when aid crews arrived.

Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Heather Axtman says the driver was not impaired, called 911 and cooperated with the investigation. No charges are expected to be filed.

___

Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldnet.com