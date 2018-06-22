50 parents separated from kids at border held in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Some of the parents who were separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border are being held at an immigration facility in suburban Denver.

U.S. Customs and Immigration said Friday that 50 parents are being held at its detention center in Aurora. Spokesman Carl Rusnok said he didn't have any more details about how long those people had been held at the center, which is run by a private contractor, the GEO Group.

Immigration attorneys say they've been working to get parents released on bond as they try to reunite with their children.