50th anniversary of California offshore oil spill marked

Workmen rake oil-soaked hay along one of the beaches here in an attempt to save the beaches along the Southern California coast from being ruined by more than 200,000 gallons of oil that leaked into the sea when an off-shore oil well broke 10 days ago.

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Opponents of offshore drilling marked the 50th anniversary of the disastrous 1969 Santa Barbara Channel oil spill by demonstrating against federal policy that seeks to expand energy development off the nation's coasts.

Demonstrators organized by the Center for Biological Diversity and other organizations chanted Monday outside the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management's Pacific regional office in Ventura County.

The Trump administration moved last year to expand offshore drilling, renewing debate over the risks.

The Jan. 28, 1969, blowout on a Union Oil Co. platform in the channel spilled millions of gallons of crude that fouled 30 miles of coastline and killed thousands of birds and sea creatures.

The spill was one of the catalysts of the American environmental movement.