6 harassment complaints filed at New Mexico State Capitol

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Six harassment complaints have already been reported this year under the New Mexico Legislature's revised anti-harassment policy.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the Legislative Council Service says none of the complaints, including three instances involving lawmakers, have triggered full-blown investigations and several were resolved internally by those involved.

The Legislative Council Service declines to disclose specific details or the identities of involved parties for complaints in which a review found no evidence to warrant formal charges of wrongdoing.

Both formal complaints and more informal reports can trigger an investigation under the revised policy, which was adopted by top-ranking lawmakers in January 2018 after a slew of sexual misconduct claims in New Mexico and around the nation.

So far, only one complaint under the revised anti-harassment policy has led to an investigation.

