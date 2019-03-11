6 in Canadian family killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

TORONTO (AP) — Six members of a Canadian family heading for a safari vacation were among the 18 Canadians killed in the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet.

The Peel District School Board said Monday that 14-year-old Ashka and 13-year-old Anushka Dixit were with their parents and grandparents on the plane. The 37-year-old mother Kosha Vaidya, 45-year-old father Prerit Dixit, 71-year-old grandfather Pannagesh Vaidya and 63-year-old grandmother Hansini Vaidya also died.

The mother's brother, Manant Vaidya, says the family vacation to Kenya was supposed to be first visit for his sister to her birthplace in decades. He says the teenage girls were excited about plans to go on a safari. He says they wanted to see all the animals without cages.