6 injured due to jet bridge 'equipment failure' at airport

BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials say six people have been injured after an "equipment failure" involving a jet bridge at Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

The airport tweeted Saturday night that six people had been taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries due to the incident at Gate E-10.

A jet bridge is the hallway structure leading to the plane that passengers use to both board and exit the aircraft.

The airport says the jet bridge will stay closed until an investigation is complete. It says the aircraft has been moved and the incident has not caused further impacts to the airport's operations.

No further information was immediately available.