6 suffer minor injuries in Connecticut deck collapse

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say six adults suffered minor injuries when a deck at a Connecticut home collapsed.

The Greenwich Time reports that the emergency personnel responded to the home in Greenwich at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday for reports of a partial deck collapse.

Authorities say there were 30 people on the deck at the time and initial reports indicated as many as 15 people were injured.

Police later confirmed only six people were injured. They were evaluated and treated at the scene but all six declined transportation to a hospital.

A representative for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was on scene because of concerns of some kind of chemical runoff getting to a pond near the home. Fire units on scene confirmed no runoff reached the pond.

Information from: Greenwich Time, http://www.greenwichtime.com