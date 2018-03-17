$8M addiction treatment center to be built in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls health care system plans to open an $8 million facility to provide care for people struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

Avera Health officials announced earlier this month plans to build the two-building Avera Addiction Care Center, which they hope to open mid-2019, the Argus Leader reported. The center's main building will offer rooms for a day treatment program, meditation and group dining. A second building will include 32 rooms for patients undergoing residential treatment.

Avera is one of the few private providers of inpatient mental health care in South Dakota.

"I think this serves our mission very well," said Avera President and CEO David Flicek. "We want to make this disease a normal disease like cardiology and endocrinology. And yet we want to make sure we have a beautiful facility for these people to recover."

A community health survey coordinated by city officials found that more than one in five Sioux Falls residents acknowledged excessive drinking. Avera estimates that as many as 15 percent of community members live with a chemical dependency.

The center's inpatient program will be limited to voluntary participants, 18 years old or older. Dr. Matt Stanley, vice president of Avera Behavioral Health Service Line, said residential treatment residential treatment will allow Avera to provide the highest level of care.

"It does provide a safe and controlled environment, which also allows us to be a little more intense in terms of programming and support," Stanley said. "You're also with a cohort of others that are trying to recover."

Construction is anticipated to start this summer.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com