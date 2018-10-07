9 service agencies get $54M for energy assistance program

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan says nine service agencies have been awarded a total of $54 million in grants for low-income assistance with heating and electric bills and to teach energy self-sufficiency.

The Michigan Public Service Commission and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced last week that Michiganders can apply for the Michigan Energy Assistance Program through the MI Bridges website at www.michigan.gov/mibridges or by filling out a paper application at local Health and Human Service offices.

The agencies say there are two changes to the energy assistance program this year: All households seeking assistance will use Health and Human Services applications to streamline the process, and residents can apply for aid year-round, not just from Nov. 1 to May 31.

