911 calls record chaos as Hurricane Michael hit Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — A flood of 911 calls hit emergency operators in Florida's Panhandle as Hurricane Michael roared ashore.

The operators could only listen and take down each caller's address, because no first responders could be sent out into the storm's fierce winds and catastrophic flooding.

The News Herald reviewed over 200 calls for help made in Bay County during the peak of the storm Oct. 10.

The calls recorded the destruction witnessed by those who didn't evacuate their homes. The operators calmly advised them to seek shelter in bathrooms, push mattresses over windows and avoid flying debris.

At one point, calls from security companies overwhelmed the lines, triggered by alarms about broken windows or open doors. The operators had to explain there are no burglaries, just a Category 4 hurricane making landfall.

___

Information from: The (Panama City, Fla.) News Herald, http://www.newsherald.com