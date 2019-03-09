A man afire dies after he runs from burning Detroit home

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man is dead after he was observed on fire as he fled from his burning home on the city's west side.

Authorities say neighbors and people driving by saw the screaming man running from the home Friday. The observers doused the as yet unidentified man with water and tried to save his life. However, they weren't successful.

Officials say the fire in the man's home started in the basement, but didn't reveal how the fire started.

Investigators at the scene said a probe was underway to determine the cause of the fire.