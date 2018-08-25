ACLU files lawsuit over recent campaign sign crackdown

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska has filed a lawsuit in response to a recent crackdown of campaign signs.

The Anchorage Daily News reports a group supporting Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Dunleavy and Alaska resident Eric Siebels are also plaintiffs in case.

The ACLU said in a statement that it seeks to block the enforcement of a state statute that prohibits signs near state roadways.

The state of Alaska and the Alaska Department of Transportation are named as defendants in the lawsuit filed Thursday.

Meadow Bailey, spokeswoman for the transportation department, says the agency reaches out to campaigns each year to educate them on Alaska's laws and they are given notice before their signs are removed unless the signs pose a safety hazard and must be removed immediately.

