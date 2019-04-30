ACLU sues city, officer over search of police critic's yard

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union in Washington, D.C., is suing the District and a police officer over the search of a yard belonging to a woman who made negative comments about police.

The Washington Post reports the ACLU filed a federal lawsuit Monday against the District and Officer Joseph Gupton. The lawsuit accuses officers of unlawfully searching Denise Price's yard in May as retaliation for her critical comments about police. Price's son was killed in a crash with a police car earlier that month.

Police have said the officers were chasing a man and thought he threw a gun into Price's yard, which they then searched without a warrant. Video shows them finding nothing. Police say the officers didn't know Price owned the yard.

