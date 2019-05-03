ACLU sues to stop Trump policy on jailing asylum seekers

SEATTLE (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are again going to court to challenge the Trump administration, this time over its policy to bar detained asylum seekers from asking a judge to grant them bond.

The American Civil Liberties Union, American Immigration Council and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project filed a complaint over the policy in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Thursday.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced in April that asylum seekers who have shown they have a credible fear of returning to their country and are facing removal don't have the right to be released on bond by an immigration court judge while their cases are pending.

The American Civil Liberties Union says the plan unconstitutionally strips people of their right to a hearing.