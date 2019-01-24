AP Exclusive: CNN's Acosta writing book on Trump White House

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2018 file photo, CNN's Jim Acosta walks into federal court in Washington. The CNN Chief White House Correspondent, who has frequently clashed with President Donald Trump and other officials, has a book coming out June 11. He’s calling it “The Enemy of the People,” Trump’s inflammatory insult for the cable network and others whose reporting displeases him. HarperCollins Publishers told The Associated Press on Thursday, Jan. 24 2019, that Acosta would describe the “near-constant conflict” in covering Trump and offer portraits of Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and others. less FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2018 file photo, CNN's Jim Acosta walks into federal court in Washington. The CNN Chief White House Correspondent, who has frequently clashed with President Donald Trump and other ... more Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close AP Exclusive: CNN's Acosta writing book on Trump White House 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Jim Acosta has some follow-up comments on the Trump administration.

The CNN Chief White House Correspondent, who has frequently clashed with President Donald Trump and members of his administration, has a book coming out June 11. He's calling it "The Enemy of the People," Trump's inflammatory insult for the cable network and others whose reporting displeases him.

"Simply put, I am writing this book to share what I've experienced covering President Trump during his first two years in office," Acosta said in a statement Thursday through HarperCollins Publishers.

"This sobering, bewildering and sometimes frightening experience has made it absolutely clear that this is a dangerous time to tell the truth in America. The president and his team, not to mention some of his supporters, have attempted to silence the press in ways we have never seen before."

"As just about everybody has seen, I have witnessed this firsthand."

Financial terms for the book weren't disclosed. Acosta was represented by Washington attorney Robert Barnett, whose clients have ranged from former President Barack Obama to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

According to HarperCollins, Acosta will describe his encounters with Trump and White House officials such as Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and senior adviser Stephen Miller.

"Acosta, a veteran of reporting on four administrations, presents a damning vision of bureaucratic dysfunction, deception and danger," the publisher said in a statement, "offering a fly on the wall view of the White House communications during one of the most dramatic and contentious, but consequential, times in the country's history."

HarperCollins spokeswoman Tina Andreadis said Acosta has been working on the book for more than a year, and wrote it himself. Asked how he managed to do it, Andreadis said, "He's been writing on planes, trains ... anywhere he has some free time."