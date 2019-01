AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

A man sleeps on a street in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. The World Bank has slashed its forecast for 2019 growth for Turkey, Argentina, Iran and Pakistan, among others. A man sleeps on a street in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. The World Bank has slashed its forecast for 2019 growth for Turkey, Argentina, Iran and Pakistan, among others. Photo: Natacha Pisarenko, AP Photo: Natacha Pisarenko, AP Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Bosnia; a rally for a 7-year-old girl killed in Houston; and the clean-up after an avalanche pushed snow into a hotel in Switzerland.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Jan. 5-11, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.