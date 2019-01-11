AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, file photo, Indian Sikh devotees gather to pay obeisance at a Sikh temple as they mark the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, in Jammu, India. Guru Gobind Singh was the tenth Sikh guru. less In this Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, file photo, Indian Sikh devotees gather to pay obeisance at a Sikh temple as they mark the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, in Jammu, India. Guru Gobind Singh was the ... more Photo: Channi Anand, AP Photo: Channi Anand, AP Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

Indian Sikh devotees pay respects at a temple in Jammu, India, to mark the birthday of spiritual leader Guru Gobind Singh.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Filipino Roman Catholics jostle for a chance to kiss and rub with towels the image of the Black Nazarene as it is being pulled through the streets of Manila in an annual procession.

China's lunar rover Yutu-2 leaves wheel marks after disembarking from a spacecraft that made a pioneering landing on the far side of the moon.

A TV screen shows the live broadcast of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's news conference in Seoul.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com